Saenz pitched FredNats to Saturday win over RiverDogs

Published Saturday, Apr. 30, 2022, 11:17 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Fredericksburg Nationals got back on track with a convincing 6-1 win vs. the Charleston RiverDogs on a Star Wars Saturday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. The win assured at least a series split in the six-game set, which concludes tomorrow at 6:05 pm ET.

The FredNats scored twice in the third and four times in the fifth to provide plenty of support for lefty starter Dustin Saenz (2-0). Saenz was excellent in six innings of work, scattering six hits while allowing just one run and striking out five. Bryan Pena and Tyler Schoff combined for three innings of scoreless relief to finish the game.

Drew Millas opened the scoring with a two-RBI base hit in the fourth. The knock scored Jake Sullivan and Jacob Young. Young would finish with two runs scored. He added an RBI double in the fourth, as did Brady House.

The FredNats earned the win despite being outhit 7-6. Charleston committed the game’s only error. Starter JJ Goss (0-1) took the loss after allowing the two runs (two earned) in his third and final inning of work.

The FredNats will look to win the series with a 6:05 series finale tomorrow. RHP Andry Lara (0-1, 6.52 ERA) will get the ball for Fredericksburg vs. LHP Antonio Jimenez (0-2, 7.15 ERA) for Charleston.

Like this: Like Loading...