Rutledge, Randa pace FredNats in 6-4 win

The Fredericksburg Nationals got five shutout innings from Jackson Rutledge and a four-hit night from Jake Randa in a 6-4 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Thursday night.

Rutledge (W, 1-1) earned his first FredNats win, striking out seven and allowing only two hits over 5.0 scoreless innings. Randa hit his second homer of the season in the first four-hit game of his professional career.

In the bottom of the second, Junior Martina singled against Noah Denoyer (L, 5-3) just before Randa’s two-run blast to right field. Kevin Strohschein wasted no time in adding to the lead, launching his team-leading eighth homer of the season in the next at-bat. It marked the second time this season that the FredNats have hit back-to-back homers.

Rutledge wobbled in the fifth, allowing a two-out single and a walk, before getting Lamar Sparks to ground out to complete the frame. Trey Turner loaded the bases in the sixth before striking out Cristopher Cespedes to preserve the 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, the FredNats added three more runs on four hits. Geraldi Diaz and Viandel Peña each drove in a run with RBI singles.

The Shorebirds scored three runs in the eighth against Edward Ureña, thanks to a Cristopher Cespedes RBI double and a pair of FredNats errors. Leif Strom (S, 1) allowed an RBI double to Darell Hernaiz in the top of the ninth, but stayed the course to earn his first save.

The FredNats continue their series against the Shorebirds on Friday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05, with FredNats On Deck beginning at 6:50 on the FredNats Baseball Network.