Route 29-662 intersection improvements virtual public hearing Oct. 12

Published Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, 7:10 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

VDOT invites the public to attend a virtual design public hearing for the Route 29-662 intersection improvement project in Madison County.

The proposed $4.8 million project will construct a Restricted Crossing U-turn on Route 29 at Route 662. Motorists on Route 662 wanting to make a left turn at the intersection will turn right onto Route 29 and then make a U-turn at a one-way median opening about 900 feet past the intersection. The new U-turn crossover locations improve sight distance on Route 29.

The online meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m. VDOT representatives will make a presentation beginning at 5 p.m. A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the meeting.

Meeting information

To access the meeting information, visit the Route 29 at Route 662 (Shelby Road) page on VDOT’s website and click on the link to the virtual design public hearing.

Provide comments

During the meeting, participants may submit questions or comments through the chat feature. VDOT staff will answer the questions after the presentation.

After the meeting, comments can be submitted using one of the methods below:

Fill out the online comment sheet available at the bottom of the virtual design public hearing website

Email the project manager, Justin Warfield, at Warfield@vdot.virginia.gov

In writing by mail to:

Virginia Department of Transportation

Justin Warfield, P.E.

1601 Orange Road

Culpeper, VA 22701

Comments must be postmarked, emailed or submitted by Oct. 22, 2021.