Rockfish River Rodeo to bring bull riders, barrel racing and more to Nelson County
The Rockfish River Rodeo comes to Nelson County on Labor Day weekend and features professional bull riders and bucking bulls from across the nation.
This new event is coming to Blue Toad Hard Cider in Roseland on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Presented by BLM Bull and Rodeo Company and Indian Summer Guide Service, the event offers a family-friendly atmosphere, ladies barrel racing and extra entertainment featuring mini-bucking bulls and mutton bustin,’ according to a news release.
There will be live music, food and other vendors, a bounce house, playground and craft beverages.
“We have long wanted to present a family friendly event in Nelson County that represents the values and traditions that carefully curate the rich agricultural heritage of this area,” said Matt Lamb, BLM Bull and Rodeo Company spokesperson. “We look forward to enhancing this experience with other offerings like barrel racing and western riding training.”
The event runs from noon to 10 p.m.
Music starts at noon and runs until 6:30 p.m. The music lineup includes Jacob Allen & The Flood and Hustle Souls.
The rodeo kicks off following the music.
The music and daytime events are free and open to the public. Admission to the rodeo is $15 per person (3 years and younger are free). No pets.
Blue Toad Hard Cider is located at 462 Winery Lane in Roseland.
Tickets are available online, at the Blue Toad Hard Cider Tap Room and at the gate on the day of the event.