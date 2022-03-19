Rider rallies for 11-9 win at VMI to open weekend series

Rider came back from seven runs down Friday night to rally for an 11-9 victory over VMI in non-conference action from Gray-Minor Stadium.

Brett Cook went 4-for-5 for the Keydets with a double and a home run.

A total of six home runs were hit in the contest, four by VMI. Cook, Cole Garrett, Justin Starke and Zac Morris each left the yard in the first two innings as the Keydets pulled ahead 9-2. The Broncs scored two in the third, one in the fourth and four in the fifth to tie the score at nine. Jack Winsett homered to right field with one out and one on in the eighth to provide the winning margin.

Garrett and Starke also hit doubles along with their home runs and Morris was 2-for-4 for VMI (8-9).

The Rider bullpen allowed just three hits, no walks and no runs over the final seven frames, as Kyle Smith, Danny Kirwin and Cal Stalzer shut down the potent Keydet offense.

​​​​​​​Brendan O’Donnell also homered for Rider (7-9).

The same two teams will meet Saturday at 2 p.m.

