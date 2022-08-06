Richmond falls to New Hampshire, 6-1, on Friday night
The Richmond Flying Squirrels avoided a shutout with a nine-inning run but lost to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, 6-1, on Friday night at Delta Dental Stadium.
The Flying Squirrels (50-49, 10-20) were held to two hits in the first seven innings before collecting four hits over the final two frames.
New Hampshire (46-54, 15-16) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning with a solo homer by Sebastian Espino against Richmond starter Kyle Harrison (Loss, 3-2). The Fisher Cats added a second run with a double steal in the fourth.
With two outs in the fifth, Cam Eden and Ryan Gold hit back-to-back homers to extend the New Hampshire lead to 6-0.
The Flying Squirrels broke the shutout in the ninth inning with a sacrifice fly by Carter Aldrete against New Hampshire reliever Andrew Bash (Win, 8-3), who worked the final four innings out of the bullpen.
The Flying Squirrels and Fisher Cats continue the series on Saturday night at Delta Dental Stadium. Right-hander Kai-Wei Teng (5-7, 5.27) will be on the mound for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Following this 12-game road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from August 16-21.