Red Wing Roots Music Festival announces the artist lineup for June 24-26 festival

Published Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, 6:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Red Wing Roots Music Festival is excited to announce the full lineup of artists scheduled to perform for the ninth annual music festival held at Natural Chimneys Park in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley.

The festival will take place a few weeks earlier this summer, with festival goers gathering during the June 24-26 weekend. Along with festival hosts and local favorites, The Steel Wheels, festival headliners include The Jayhawks, BAHAMAS, Yonder Mountain String Band, Aoife O’Donovan, Langhorne Slim, and Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway.

More than 50 artists are scheduled to appear across five stages for Red Wing IX, including Darrell Scott’s Bluegrass Trio, James McMurtry, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Allison Russell, Gaby Moreno, Sammy Rae & The Friends, Natalie Hemby, and Seth James.

View the full lineup at www.redwingroots.com/2022-line-up.

Since it began in 2013, Red Wing has emphasized great music in the great outdoors. This year, the festival will once again feature musical performances on five stages, along with the region’s finest food trucks, including options for craft beer, cider, wine, and hard seltzer in the Blue Mountain Beer Gardens. Outdoor activities include a kids’ climbing wall and play area, organized bike rides and group runs, as well as morning yoga sessions beneath the rock towers at Natural Chimneys Park in Mount Solon.

On-site camping has long been an extremely popular aspect of the festival, with many camping areas already sold out. However, many great options remain with tent camping and for those looking for more luxury, Red Wing Glamping offers canvas tents and real beds, including hotel grade sheets and duvets, with an option of air conditioning.

Three-day festival tickets are for sale and moving quickly. Single day tickets will be made available for purchase later in the spring.

For tickets and more information, visit www.redwingroots.com.