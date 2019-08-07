Princeton Review names JMU to The Best 385 Colleges list

James Madison University continues to rise to the top as one of the best institutions for higher education, according to The Princeton Review, by being named in the 2020 edition of its annual college guide, The Best 385 Colleges.

According to The Princeton Review, of America’s 3,000 four-year colleges, only about 13% are profiled in this book. Colleges are chosen for the book based on data it collects annually from administrators about the academic offerings and from surveys of college students.

JMU was also ranked by The Princeton Review as being #8 for the best campus food by a survey conducted with students.

The Princeton Review’s school profiles and 62 ranking lists in The Best 385 Colleges are posted at www.princetonreview.com/ best385.

In addition, the Center for World University Rankings publishes the largest academic rankings of global universities. JMU ranked 1,599 in the world, which is the top 8% worldwide and nationally at 306.

