Premiere of doc on 2015 title team highlights UVA Meet the Team event

The start of the 2020 baseball season will have a new twist with a public Meet the Team event at the Darden School and Abbott Center on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020.

The event will include the opportunity to view 1186 to Omaha, a film documenting the Virginia Baseball program’s path to the 2015 Virginia Baseball National Championship.

Admission to the event will be free to the public. The official 2020 Virginia baseball poster will be available for fans in attendance and the entire 2020 baseball team will be on-site for autographs and pictures. The event will be in lieu of the program’s annual Step Up the Plate event held the past 17 years.

“We’ve had tremendous success and support for our Step Up to the Plate program through the years and I’d like to personally thank all those who have attended, supported and participated,” head coach Brian O’Connor said. “While we plan to continue to hold Step Up to the Plate in future years, we felt like this year’s focus should be placed on the premiere of this film and the accomplishments of that group of young men.”

1186 To Omaha is a film developed by Silverthorn Productions chronicling the 2015 Virginia National Championship team. The 47-minute documentary will be shown in the Abbott Center Auditorium at Darden.

“The filmmaker and others have poured their hearts and souls into this movie,” O’Connor said. “ I am excited to see the finished product and share that with our fans.” O’Connor said.

Additional details about the “Meet the Team” event will be released at a future date. The event is set to begin at approximately 4 p.m.

