Pop-up clinic coming to Fishersville for two days; offering free dental, vision, medical care

A free two-day clinic is being offered to the community for dental, vision and medical care on Nov. 19-20.

Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit provider of pop-up clinics, will be set up at Augusta Expo in Fishersville. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Medical services will be offered to everyone who attends. Patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services.

Services offered

Dental services include cleaning, fillings, extractions and x-rays.

Vision services include eye exams, glaucoma testing, diabetic retinopathy testing, eyeglass prescriptions and eyeglasses made on-site.

Medical services include women’s health exams, breast exams and general medical exams. It also includes chiropractic services, physical therapy consults, dermatology, endrocrinology, diabetes screening, and free, take-home colon cancer screening test kits.

Services may vary by clinic.

About the clinic

All services are free

No ID is required

First-come, first-served basis

Parking lot opens at midnight on Nov. 18

COVID-19 screening questions

Clinic closing times will vary based on capacity, weather

Remote Area Medical is a nonprofit organization that operates pop-up clinics delivering free, quality dental, vision and medical services to individuals in need who do not have access to, or cannot afford, a doctor.

Founded in 1985, RAM has treated more than 888,000 individuals with $181.5 million worth of free healthcare and veterinary services.

Since its foundation, nearly 183,000 volunteers – comprised of licensed dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff – have supported RAM’s mission.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call (865) 579-1530.