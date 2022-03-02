Poll: Americans concerned with threat of nuclear war over Ukraine

Nearly two-thirds of Americans are concerned that Russia may use nuclear weapons if NATO intervenes in its invasion of Ukraine.

This from a Quinnipiac University poll that concluded Sunday evening.

Sixty-three percent are concerned about Russia using its nukes, with 32 percent saying they’re not worried about Vladimir Putin using the nuclear option.

It’s worth noting that most of the survey work had been completed before Putin said during the day on Sunday that he had ordered his nuclear forces to be put on high alert.

The survey has 66 percent of us saying that they think Putin has intentions beyond Ukraine, and 70 percent supporting getting the U.S. military involved if Russia were to invade a NATO country.

“American support for defending NATO countries surrounding Ukraine grows dramatically, but Americans cast a wary eye on the possible consequences. By more than three to one, they see Russia expanding its attack, and register deep concern over the darkest possible scenario, a nuclear attack on NATO and/or the United States,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Views on Putin

Eighty-one percent an unfavorable opinion of Putin. Four percent have a favorable opinion, and 12 percent haven’t heard enough about him.

Forty-nine percent think Putin is mentally unstable, while 31 percent think he’s mentally stable, and 20 percent did not offer an opinion.

Americans say by an 86 percent to 6 percent margin that Russia is not justified in making the claim that Ukraine should be reclaimed by Russia and no longer be a sovereign territory.

“By a large majority, Vladimir Putin is deeply disliked, his justification for attacking Ukraine is rejected and nearly half of Americans consider him mentally unstable,” Malloy said.

Views on Biden

Americans give President Biden a negative 37 percent to 52 percent job approval rating with 11 percent not offering an opinion. That’s compared to a negative 35 percent to 55 percent job approval rating in Quinnipiac University’s Feb. 16 poll.

Thirty-nine percent of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, while 47 percent disapprove, and 14 percent did not offer an opinion.

A majority of Americans (57 percent) think the steps that the Biden administration has taken to punish Russia for the invasion of Ukraine are not tough enough, while 29 percent say they are about right, and 3 percent say they are too tough.

Democrats are split, with 44 percent saying the steps are not tough enough, and 47 percent saying they are about right, with 2 percent saying they are too tough. Eighty percent of Republicans and 56 percent of independents say the steps are not tough enough.

A plurality of Americans (45 percent) think the United States is doing too little to help Ukraine, 37 percent think the U.S. is doing about the right amount, and 7 percent think the U.S. is doing too much to help Ukraine.

Story by Chris Graham