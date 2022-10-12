Podcast: NASCAR narrowed its playoff field to eight, but should it be nine?

NASCAR has penalized Stewart-Haas Racing after Cole Custer was found to have deliberately held up a line of traffic late in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 to help teammate Chase Briscoe lock up the final playoff spot in the Round of 8.

