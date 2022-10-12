Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
podcast nascar narrowed its playoff field to eight but should it be nine
Sports

Podcast: NASCAR narrowed its playoff field to eight, but should it be nine?

Sports Desk
Last updated:

nascarNASCAR has penalized Stewart-Haas Racing after Cole Custer was found to have deliberately held up a line of traffic late in Sunday’s Bank of America ROVAL 400 to help teammate Chase Briscoe lock up the final playoff spot in the Round of 8.

Rod Mullins joins “Street Knowledge” to help us sort out what happened.

“Street Knowledge” is hosted by AFP editor Chris Graham, an award-winning sportswriter who is also an author and ESPN3 baseball play-by-play broadcaster.

Listen

Sports Desk

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

chris graham
,

Sports Radio: Chris Graham talks ACC football, hoops, AEW on ‘Mark Moses Show’
Sports Desk
VCU Basketball Rob Brandenberg

Update: Missing former VCU Final Four team alum found safe in North Carolina
Sports Desk

Former VCU Basketball player Rob Brandenberg, reported missing earlier this week, has been located in North Carolina and is safe, according to the Henrico Police Department.

online shopping

BBB report: Beware of puppy, kitten, shopping scams online
Crystal Graham

If you use social media, you see it every day. Puppies or kittens offered for free with a small rehoming fee. Or breeders saying they need to find homes for a recent litter.

congress

‘Morally reprehensible’: Beyer responds to GOP plans for Medicare, Social Security cuts
Rebecca Barnabi
chesapeake bay

Chesapeake Bay Executive Council prepares to set goals for 2025
Rebecca Barnabi
payoff debt

Legislation to separate Joint Consolidated student loans signed into U.S. law
Rebecca Barnabi
city of waynesboro virginia logo

Waynesboro ranks no. 67 in Virginia cities for income spent on monthly household bills
Rebecca Barnabi