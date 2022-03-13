Pocahontas Parkway donating $60,000 in grants to Greater Richmond nonprofits

To celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, Pocahontas Parkway is working on plans to provide $60,000 in donations to several local nonprofit organizations over 2022.

“We are extremely thankful for the two decades of patronage from Greater Richmond’s commuters and want to show our appreciation by supporting several beloved organizations that also serve our community every day,” said Pocahontas Parkway’s Operations Director Antonio Moreno.

Plans are still underway to determine the specific grant recipients, but Moreno said the funds will be primarily focused on local food banks and community education partners. A portion of the grants will also be distributed to local veterans services organizations, in honor of Pocahontas Parkway’s integral connection to the iconic Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge, which is located at the eastern end of the 8.8-mile toll road.

This year’s round of community grants follows a $20,000 grant in 2020 that Pocahontas Parkway provided to Communities In Schools of Richmond to assist with the organization’s emergency food assistance outreach in eastern Henrico Co. during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pocahontas Parkway, which is also known as Va. State Route 895 or Pocahontas 895, first opened to motorists in May 2002 and was the Virginia highway project financed under the Commonwealth’s Public-Private Transportation Act, which was passed in 1995.