peters totals season high three rbis on three hit night in 8 6 flying squirrels win
Sports

Peters totals season-high three RBIs on three-hit night in 8-6 Flying Squirrels win

Last updated:

Richmond Flying SquirrelsA five-run ninth inning completed an 8-6 comeback win for the Richmond Flying Squirrels against the Bowie Baysox Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

Richmond (61-66, 21-37) began the ninth with five consecutive baserunners and collected four hits off reliever Nolan Hoffman (Loss, 2-2) to notch their second win of the road trip.

Trailing by two runs in the ninth, Carter Aldrete hit a leadoff single and sprinted home off a Bowie throwing error in the next at-bat to close the score to 5-4. Shane Matheny drove an RBI double to left field to tie the game, 5-5.

Tyler Fitzgerald reached on a bunt and Matheny scored the go-ahead run on the play off a Bowie throwing error. Jacob Heyward padded the Richmond lead to 8-5 with a two-run homer to right field, his ninth home run of the season.

Nick Avila (Save, 2) began the bottom of the ninth with back-to-back strikeouts before Andres Angulo launched a solo home run to move the score to 8-6. Avila responded with a flyout to secure the Richmond victory.

Tristan Peters punched a solo home run to right field and gave Richmond a 1-0 lead in the second inning. It was the first home run for Peters at Double-A.

The Baysox (63-65, 36-23) evened the score at 1-1 in the bottom of the second inning off a solo home run from Andrew Daschbach.

Coby Mayo pushed Bowie in front, 2-1, with a solo homer in the fourth inning.

Bowie pulled ahead by two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning when Cody Mayo hit a solo home run against Richmond starter Matt Frisbee. All three runs Frisbee allowed were off solo homers and he finished the night with four looking strikeouts.

In the sixth inning, Peters drove in his second run of the night with a single to cut the deficit to 3-2.

The Baysox struck back in the seventh when Angulo hit a run-scoring double to pad the Baysox advantage to 4-2.

With two runners on and two outs, Peters sent a line drive up the middle for a base hit and Jacob Heyward swam around the tag at home plate to close the score to 4-3. It was the third RBI for Peters in his 3-for-4 night with a trio of singles and a walk.

After Connor Norby tripled with one out in the eighth inning, he scored on a late throw at the plate to give Bowie a two-run lead at 5-3.

Bowie starter Justin Armbruester held the Flying Squirrels to one run, one hit and walked four with three strikeouts over five innings.

Tanner Andrews pitched a 1-2-3 sixth inning in his first appearance with the Flying Squirrels this season. Ryan Walker (Win, 7-2) struck out two of three total batters faced in the eighth inning.

The Flying Squirrels will face the Baysox Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. from Prince George’s Stadium. Right-hander Landen Roupp (2-1, 3.94) will make the start for Richmond opposed by right-hander Garrett Stallings (5-10, 6.44) for Bowie.

The team returns to The Diamond for their final regular season homestand against the Erie SeaWolves from Sept. 13-18. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

The Flying Squirrels will host their first playoff game since 2014 on Thursday, September 22 at The Diamond. Tickets for all potential playoff games in Richmond are on sale now at SquirrelsBaseball.com.

