The USA is home to over 30 million small businesses in every industry, from hospitality to construction. These businesses are the lifeblood of the American economy and most of us rely on several for their products or services. However, owning and operating a small business is difficult.

There is a lot to handle and take care of, and finding customers in a competitive environment can be tough. In fact, around 50% of small businesses will fail by the end of their fifth year of operation.

As a result, businesses should be looking for every upper hand that they can find. Thankfully, advancements in technology have led to several helpful tools that can help businesses save time, money and a lot of hard work. With that in mind, this article is going to go over a few online tools your small business should be using.

Online Faxing

Faxing has a long and deeply rooted connection with businesses. It is a popular method for businesses to share documents and communicate. It has remained essential for many companies, especially those in highly regulated industries. Unfortunately, the traditional usage of fax machines can be slow, expensive and use a lot of energy. Thankfully, online faxing is an option and is incredibly optimized.

Companies and services like eFax.com offer online faxing services that are fast, easy and can be done from any device. These require no fax machine, allow for online signatures and allow you to share files online. Some of these are even integrated with many of the most popular cloud storage tools for increased convenience and usability.

Project Management Tools

Managing projects at companies used to be a cumbersome process full of wasteful meetings and trying to track down files, documents or roadmaps. However, the use of project management tools has changed all of that. These types of tools (like Slack, Asana, and Trello) allow people to have an online hub to go for their projects. They can see what is currently being done, what needs to be done, refresh themselves on their roles and share information and files.

These tools are also incredible for businesses that utilize freelancers or remote workers. It can allow everyone to stay on the same page and collaborate, without having to meet in person. Many of these tools can also double as a great way to communicate. While email can work, it isn’t always the best and most intuitive way to communicate with your team.

An Accounting Tool

One of the most difficult things about running a small business is dealing with your accounting. Keeping track of all of your sales, invoices, expenses, statements and other important paperwork is far from easy. It is very easy to miss or forget something which could come back and cause you trouble later on.

While many will hire an accountant or use a third-party accounting firm, some will opt to use an online accounting tool. These tools can make it easy for you to track and manage a variety of things from how much you bring in, what your company spends, and so many others.

Many of these tools are very easy to use and come with a user interface that is simple to learn and dozens of helpful features and options for businesses of all sizes. Come tax time, you will be incredibly glad that you used a tool that kept everything organized, safe and in one place. It will ensure you can keep accurate records for years to come.

In conclusion, these online tools can be incredibly beneficial for your business. They can save you time, money and keep you from dealing with the stress of handling everything manually.

