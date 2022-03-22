Online betting on sport at casinos: Pros and cons

Published Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022, 2:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Modern punters are able to choose between using sportsbooks or making their bets at online casinos. There are many gambling sites that provide online betting services as well, and the options have their differences, so the choice should be made smartly. Today, we will highlight both the advantages and the drawbacks of each way of placing wagers online.

What’s the difference?

First things first, it is necessary to understand that even though the betting service offered at an online casino and at a bookmaker is almost the same, there are many crucial differences between the two. Of course, at a typical sportsbook, you won’t be able to play slots and other casino games. The legal regulations for these two ways of online betting are usually different, too. Last but not least, sportsbooks typically have applications for mobile apps, while online casinos mostly come as browser versions.

It is also important to know that sites that provide both these services generally tend to focus on one of them more. Thus, there are online casinos that have basic betting features, and sportsbooks that have only a few casino games for you to enjoy. There are only several sites that manage to combine online betting and gambling efficiently, sustaining a good quality of both of these services.

Pros and cons of sportsbooks

The main advantage of sportsbooks over online casinos is their focus on sports betting. Casinos rarely put that much effort into making their markets diverse and covering the widest range of sports and events possible. At a sportsbook, you will have more options to choose from, and in most cases, better odds. The shortlist of benefits of placing wagers at a sportsbook will include:

better odds;

more betting markets and events;

additional features like in-play betting;

high-quality mobile applications;

better terms and conditions.

However, sportsbooks are not perfect. In comparison with casinos, their most obvious drawback is the absence of casino games. However, most bookies do not provide virtual sports betting as well as it is considered gambling in most legislations. The full list of sportsbook betting cons includes:

there are no casino games;

virtual sports betting is unavailable there;

there are fewer promotions at sportsbooks.

Pros and cons of online casinos

Online casinos usually provide a more comprehensive experience, allowing you to play slots, table games, live dealer games, and other casino games while you are not placing wagers on sports. Having more options to spend quality time on the same platform should definitely be considered a benefit. Moreover, casinos commonly have more promotions, tournaments, loyalty benefits, and other ways of getting freebies. The full list of their advantages should include:

a variety of activities to choose from;

you can benefit from generous promotions and reload bonuses;

loyalty rewards and tournaments are available;

virtual sports betting is supported at many casinos.

As we have already mentioned, casinos rarely have mobile apps, which will surely become a problem for punters who prefer placing their wagers on the go or tracking the results on their smartphones and tablets. Moreover, casinos usually put their main focus on casino games and have sportsbooks as an addition to the service. This means you will only be able to place basic wagers and have no access to advanced features like in-play betting, streaming the matches, and others. The complete list of casinos’ drawbacks includes:

a shorter assortment of betting markets;

absence of comprehensive features;

casinos usually do not have mobile apps;

the main focus is typically put into the gambling service.

Story by Alex Campbell

Like this: Like Loading...