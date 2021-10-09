ODU makes it interesting, but falls in OT to Marshall, 20-13

Shadeed Ahmed caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Grant Wells in overtime and D.J. Mack Jr.’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete to give Marshall a 20-13 overtime win over ODU in Huntington Saturday afternoon.

Willie Johnson caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from Wells to tie the game at 13 with 33 seconds left.

On the ensuing drive, Mack completed a pair of passes to Zack Kuntz and Isiah Paige, and Blake Watson rushed for six yards to set up a 58-yard field goal attempt by Nick Rice, which fell just short.

Blake Watson led ODU with a career-day, rushing 26 times for 168 yards, including a career-long 43 yard run.

ODU held Marshall to 390 yards of offense, 150 below its season average.

On the first drive of the game Marshall drove to the ODU 21 but the Monarchs defense led by Jordan Young and Deeve Harris stuffed the Herd on 4th and 1 to force the turnover on downs.

Cory McCoy intercepted a pass for Marshall to set up the Herd at the ODU 20 midway through the first quarter. The ODU defense held firm again and held Marshall to a four play, -6 yard drive that resulted in a 42-yard Shane Ciucci field goal.

The Monarchs countered with a nine play, 81-yard drive capped by a 33-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Mack to Ali Jennings III to take a 7-3 lead to end the first quarter.

After another ODU defensive stop, the Monarchs drove 73 yards in 13 plays as Nick Rice drilled a 47-yard field goal to put ODU on top 10-3 with 6:38 remaining in the second quarter.

Marshall cut the ODU lead to 10-6 with another field goal by Ciucci, this one a 22-yarder to cap a 76-yard, 14 play drive.

Ryan Henry totaled a career-best 12 tackles, while Terry Jones notched a career-high nine stops.

ODU hosts WKU on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 3:30 p.m. for homecoming.