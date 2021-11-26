ODU closing in on bowl eligibility with Oyster Bowl finale

ODU hosts Charlotte in the 71st annual Oyster Bowl game to close out the 2021 regular season with bowl eligibility on the line on both sides.

The game will air on ESPN+ with a 2 p.m. start. Ted Alexander, Andy Mashaw and James Witham will also have the call on ESPN Radio 94.1, with the pregame show starting at 1:30 p.m.

Old Dominion (5-6, 4-3 C-USA) vs. Charlotte (5-6, 3-4 C-USA) Date Saturday, Nov. 27 • 2 p.m. • Norfolk, Va. Where to Watch ESPN+ Listen ODU Sports Radio Network Series ODU leads, 3-2 Game Notes Old Dominion Charlotte

ODU Notes

For the first time in school history, ODU defeated Middle Tennessee, knocking off the Blue Raiders 24-17 in Murfreesboro last Saturday. Charlotte lost to Marshall, 49-28. The winner on Saturday will be bowl eligible with a 6-6 overall record. Blake Watson saw his streak of five-straight 100-yard rushing games come to an end, but he scored the eventual game-winning touchdown on a four-yard pass from Hayden Wolff. Watson carried 18 times for 57 yards on the day.

Ali Jennings caught four passes for 146, including receptions of 43 and 60 yards. His shortest catch went for 19 yards.

R’Tarriun Johnson, Jason Henderson and Terry Jones each had nine tackles, while Joe Joe Headen had three tackles and an interception.

