Not a lot of details on this string of vehicle break-ins in Augusta County

Published Monday, May. 9, 2022, 10:48 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a string of vehicle break-ins in the Stuarts Draft area back on April 25, and doesn’t appear to have a lot to work with.

Seriously, these are the two photos.

Is that Slenderman in the one?

If you have any idea on this, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

