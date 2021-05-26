Norfolk State adds shooting guard Terrance Jones for 2021 class

A busy spring for Norfolk State men’s basketball on the recruiting trail continued when the program announced today that junior college guard Terrance Jones has signed to join the Spartans as part of their 2021 recruiting class.

A 6-foot-3, 190-pound shooting guard from Trenton, N.J., Jones spent his freshman season in 2020-21 at Eastern Wyoming College. He averaged 16 points per game and shot 40 percent from beyond the arc with the Lancers.

“Terrance will be a potential four-year contributor for this program,” said NSU head coach Robert Jones. “He has solid size at 6-3 and can play at the 1 or 2. Averaging 16 points and shooting 40 percent from the 3-point line as a freshman is very impressive. We look forward to all the intangibles Terrance can bring to the program.”

Terrance Jones started 19 games for an Eastern Wyoming squad that went 15-9 overall and advanced to the semifinals of the NJCAA Northwest Plains District Championship. He averaged 16.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals per game in his freshman season. He shot nearly 46 percent from the field, including 41 percent from beyond the arc (31-of-76). He also made 83 percent from the free throw line (48-of-58).

In seven games last year, he scored at least 20 points. Jones made six 3-pointers and shot 10-of-20 from the floor for a 35-point outburst on March 10 at Western Wyoming CC. He also scored 24 points in the next outing against Casper College. He attended Trenton Catholic Academy in 2018-19 and the Patrick School in 2019-20 to close out his high school career.

He enters a Spartan program coming off a MEAC title and NCAA Tournament appearance. NSU went 17-8 overall this year and tied for first in the MEAC Northern Division at 8-4. The Spartans won their second-ever MEAC Championship this season before defeating Appalachian State in the NCAA Tournament First Four. The win marked the program’s second in the tournament in as many appearances. NSU was later named the HBCU large school national champs by the Black College Sports Network (BCSN).

Along with Jones, NSU’s five-player recruiting class includes fellow junior college guard Cahiem Brown. Point guard Christian Ings (Rider) and forwards Dana Tate (Siena) and Kris Bankston (Little Rock), who will transfer to NSU from Division I institutions, have also signed with the Spartans this spring.

