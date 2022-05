No residential curbside trash, recycling collection on Memorial Day in Charlottesville,

There will be no residential curbside trash or recycling collection on Memorial Day, May 30, in Charlottesville.

Collections will resume on Tuesday, May 31st, one day behind schedule. The weekly residential trash and recycling routes will complete on Saturday, June 4th.

The business route, uptown and downtown, will be provided one trash and recycling collection on Memorial Day, May 30th, beginning at 7 a.m.

