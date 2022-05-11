No. 5 Virginia Tech vies to sweep Liberty in Wednesday midweek tilt

Running into the first of two 30-win clubs it will face this week, the No. 5 Virginia Tech baseball team (33-10) will pursue its regular season sweep of Liberty (30-16) on Wednesday, when the programs meet during midweek action at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park.

Wednesday’s game between the Hokies and the Flames will air live on ACC Network with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. Fans may also tune into WRAD-FM 101.7 to listen to the game as called by the radio play-by-play voice of Tech baseball, Evan Hughes.

Probable Starters

Wednesday: Jordan Geber (0-1, 7.02 ERA) vs. Trey Gibson (3-4, 6.21 ERA)

Game Notes

Hokies at a Glance: After sweeping its two non-conference games last week, Virginia Tech maintained its No. 5 national ranking courtesy of D1Baseball, as did each of the outlet’s top six programs. On Monday, Tech remained the highest-ranked ACC squad in four of the six leading college baseball polls, shortening the range of its distribution between No. 3 and No. 7 after moving up a spot in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s top 30. Through games completed on May 9, the Hokies come in at No. 8 in the NCAA Division I Baseball RPI – a testament to their 16-8 record against the RPI top 100, their 14 wins against the ACC (No. 2 conference RPI) and their eight consecutive weekend series victories (including a 1-0 record during their weather-shortened series at then-No. 12 Notre Dame). Statistically, Tech continues to boast one of the best power lineups in the nation. As of May 9, the Hokies house the second highest slugging percentage (.576) and the eighth best batting average (.315), leading the country in doubles per game (2.70) while ranking third in home runs per game (2.00). Additionally, Tech’s 4.19 team ERA places among the top 35 programs nationally.

• From the Arm Barn: Overshadowed by its red-hot offense and two talented starting pitchers, Virginia Tech’s bullpen has been a reliable stake in the Hokies’ recent stretch of success. Since March 19, Tech’s relievers have sported a 4.02 team ERA, accounted for a 13-1 chunk of the Hokies’ 23-4 record and closed seven (out of seven) save situations. During its 27-game run, Tech’s pen has held opponents to a .244 opposing batting average while racking up 156 strikeouts across 130 relief innings. Within the Hokies’ last five outings – including their Commonwealth Clash series victory at then-No. 11 Virginia – Tech’s relief core has flexed a 0.81 ERA, allowing two earned runs across 22 and one-third innings pitched while scattering nine hits (.123 opposing batting average). Fourth-year junior Graham Firoved has emerged as the Hokies’ best option out of the bullpen, controlling a 3.74 ERA across his 17 appearances this season, flaming 53 strikeouts across 33 and two-third innings of work.

• Burn Notice: Virginia Tech had to work for its April 12 midweek victory in Lynchburg, fighting fire with fire during its 10-6 win against Liberty at Worthington Field. Fifth-year left-hander Ryan Kennedy matched the Flames’ starter, Trey Gibson, with three shutout innings before the Hokies broke the ice during the top of the fourth inning, rallying for four runs behind Cade Hunter’s RBI double. However, Liberty clawed back during the bottom of the fifth inning, bringing nine batters to the plate to level the game at 4-4. Gavin Cross delivered Tech its final lead during the top of the seventh inning, connecting on the leadoff homer that sent the Hokies on their way to score six late-inning runs. Nick Holesa enjoyed his best game of the season, batting 3-for-5 with two doubles as Tech snapped its three-game series losing skid to the Flames. Virginia Tech enters Wednesday’s contest in search of its first home victory against Liberty since 2013 (lost each of its last four opportunities). The Hokies’ most recent calendar-year sweep of the Flames occurred during 2011.

This Weekend

No. 5 Virginia Tech will prepare to host a top-10 national series in Blacksburg this weekend when Tech entertains No. 7 Louisville – the ACC Atlantic Division leader – at English Field at Atlantic Union Bank Park. First pitch between the Hokies and the Cardinals on Friday, May 13, is scheduled for 7 p.m.

