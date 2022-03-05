No. 20 Liberty downs Canisius 4-1, extends winning streak to eight

Published Friday, Mar. 4, 2022, 11:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The No. 20 Liberty Flames ground out a 4-1 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins on Friday, extending their winning streak to eight games.

A trio of Liberty pitchers led by Joe Adametz III held Canisius in check throughout the afternoon. Adametz allowed one unearned run over the first six innings, before giving way to relievers Mason Fluharty and Cade Hungate.

Shortstop Jake Lazzaro paced the Flames with two hits, an RBI and a run scored in the contest.

Liberty, which has not lost since opening day, moves to 8-1 on the year. Canisius, which drops back-to-back contests for the first time in 2022, falls to 4-6.