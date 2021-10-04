New entrance to Waynesboro park-and-ride set to open this week

Motorists who use the Town Center Park and Ride lot in Waynesboro can expect significant traffic-pattern changes on Wednesday.

Commuters will begin using a new entrance and will park in a newly constructed portion of the lot. This will allow contractors to upgrade the original part of the facility, which has been undergoing a $1 million expansion since March 21.

All work is weather permitting.

On the morning of Oct. 6, the existing entrance off Camden Coyner Lane will temporarily close. The new entrance is located about 400 feet to the north, just off Shenandoah Village Drive. During this phase of the project, commuters will have access to about 70 paved parking spaces. Barricades separate the work zone from areas open to the public.

The Town Center Park and Ride lot is located near the Interstate 64 exit 94 interchange at Route 340 (P. Buckley Moss Drive). When construction is complete, the facility will have two entrances to improve access and reduce congestion. The expansion project will increase parking capacity to about 175 spaces.

Additional amenities include a sheltered bus stop, bicycle racks, sidewalks and improved lighting. The project also includes infrastructure to accommodate future charging stations for electric vehicles. All improvements will be ADA compliant.

Additional information about the project is found on the Virginia Department of Transportation project page: www.virginiadot.org/WboroParkandRide.

In December 2020, VDOT awarded a $1,020,026 contract to Plecker Construction Company of Staunton, Va. The Waynesboro Town Center Park and Ride project is funded by the SMART SCALE transportation prioritization program, and has a contract completion date of May 1, 2022. Substantial completion is scheduled for late 2021.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.