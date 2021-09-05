New Dominion Bookshop to host book launch with Marijean Oldham

New Dominion Bookshop will host an in-person book launch with local author Marijean Oldham on Friday, Oct. 15, from 7-8 p.m.

Oldham’s new book, Secret Charlottesville: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure, will be released from Reedy Press in mid-September.

This event is free to attend and open to the public. The bookshop recommends arriving early for the best seating.

The city of Charlottesville is best known for its role in history, current affairs, and its connection to Thomas Jefferson, Monticello, and the University of Virginia. Secret Charlottesville: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure takes readers on a magical tour of lesser-known haunts, pulls back the curtain on the region’s historical sites, and whispers of treasures found around many corners.

Oldham finds inspiration in hidden attractions, outstanding architecture, extra-special restaurants, fun activities, and fascinating backstories. This guide provides behind-the-scenes detail and answers to Charlottesville questions you didn’t even know you had and unlocks local secrets just waiting to be told.

Oldham, a strategic communications and public relations specialist, is president of Jaggers Communications, a firm based in Charlottesville. An ambassador for the area, Oldham has written extensively about Charlottesville, including two editions of 100 Things to Do in Charlottesville Before You Die. She is one of the founders of the C’ville Pie Fest, and is a competitive and enthusiastic pie baker. Oldham was once the holder of the Guinness Book World Record for creating the World’s Largest Bouquet of Flowers.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.