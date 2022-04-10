New Dominion Bookshop to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day

Independent Bookstore Day marks its eighth year of celebrating independent bookstores nationwide on Saturday, April 30, with literary events across the country.

Independent Bookstore Day is a one-day national party that takes place at indie bookstores on the last Saturday in April. Every store is unique and independent, and every party is different.

New Dominion Bookshop will be offering a variety of ways to shop local and celebrate Independent Bookstore Day throughout the day.

The shop has released the following guide to the day:

Shop Local on Saturday, April 30

Either stop by the shop or place a book order on Independent Bookstore Day to support the shop. The bookstore will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. In addition to in-store browsing, the store is also taking orders through theContact page here.

Enjoy a Free Balloon (For Kids!)

New Dominion will have free balloons available in the shop for children, while supplies last.

Stop by the Rose Garden

Refreshments available in the Rose Garden throughout the day, to enjoy at your leisure (9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., while supplies last). Stop by for a treat, or simply take a moment to admire the roses. The Rose Garden is located outside, behind the shop, and is accessible from the alley off 4th Street.

Share the Love on Social Media

Share a photo of your book haul (or a selfie in the Rose Garden or in front of the shop), and tag New Dominion Bookshop in the post. You can find New Dominion on Instagram at @new_dominion_bookshop, on Twitter at @ndbookshop, or on Facebook at facebook.com/newdominionbookshop.

For more information about Independent Bookstore Day and shopping local at New Dominion Bookshop, visit ndbookshop.com.

