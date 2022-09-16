Museum of Fine Arts partners with Starr Hill Brewery to craft Storied Strings Lager
Starr Hill Brewery and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts announced the launch of a limited-edition beer, Storied Strings Lager, developed to celebrate the museum’s upcoming exhibition, “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art.”
The exclusive brew will debut at an evening launch party being held from 4:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop in Richmond.
“To expand the awareness of our institution and to reach new audiences, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts thoughtfully engages local community businesses in smart and unique collaborations,” said Jan Hatchette, VMFA’s deputy director for communications and marketing. “Working with Starr Hill’s talented brewers to develop Storied Strings Lager has been an exciting creative experience. This carefully crafted beer in its distinctive can will help to introduce VMFA and our upcoming exhibition, “Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art,” to a new generation of visitors.”
Storied Strings Lager, available beginning Oct. 1, is a harmonious fusion of Starr Hill and VMFA’s shared passion for music and art. The special brew is a light-bodied beer prominently featuring German malts, which provide its pale amber color and notes of biscuit and toffee on the palate. This subtle malt sweetness is balanced by German Hallertau hops and a crisp, clean finish. It is perfect for a concert or backyard jam.
Available in four-packs of 16-ounce cans and draft, Storied Strings Lager will be sold across Virginia at Starr Hill’s six breweries and at VMFA’s Best Café and Amuse Restaurant for a limited time — until March 19, 2023, or supplies sell out.
Storied Strings Lager’s eye-catching can features “Jessie with Guitar (1957),” a work by eminent American artist Thomas Hart Benton. The iconic painting is one of more than 150 works of art and instruments that will be included in the exhibition on view at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts from Oct. 8, 2022, to March 19, 2023.
“Since its inception, Starr Hill has strived to create a connection between high-quality beer and great music. The brewery has supported and will continue to support local artists and musicians across the Commonwealth,” said Allie Hochman, general manager at Starr Hill Richmond. “Starr Hill is thrilled to partner with VMFA on this collaboration, and we look forward to sharing Storied Strings Lager with art and beer fans everywhere.”
“Storied Strings: The Guitar in American Art” is the first exhibition to explore the instrument’s symbolism in American art from the early 19th century to the present day. Featuring 125 works of art, as well as 35 musical instruments, the exhibition will demonstrate that guitars figure prominently in the visual stories Americans tell themselves about themselves — their histories, identities and aspirations.
More information
- Storied Strings Lager release party, visit www.VMFA.museum
- Starr Hill Brewery, visit www.StarrHill.com
- Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, visit www.VMFA.museum