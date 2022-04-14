Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences to host 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Greater Augusta will be at a new location this fall – Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences at Mary Baldwin University in Fishersville.

“We are very proud to partner with the leadership at the College of Health Sciences including Lisa Donegan Shoaf, PT, DPT, PhD, Dean and Professor and Professor Megan Ady,” said Michelle LaRose, senior walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association Central and Western Virginia chapter. “We know this will be a partnership beneficial to both the university, the college and our chapter. We look forward to all that is to come and to seeing everyone on Saturday, Sept. 24 for the Walk.”

The Walk’s fundraising goal is $95,000. Last year, the Walk raised over $76,800.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research programs.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/greateraugustawalk.

