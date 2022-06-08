Mom at House gun violence hearing to other moms: You could be next

Lexi Rubio would have attended St. Mary’s University in San Antonio on a softball scholarship, majored in math, then graduated from law school.

She would have made the world a better place, her mother, Kimberly Rubio, told a House committee on Wednesday.

She won’t get that chance.

Lexi was among the 19 students and two teachers murdered in the massacre at an Uvalde, Texas, elementary school two weeks ago.

Her parents, Kimberly and Felix, a Uvalde County sheriff’s deputy, testified at the committee hearing on gun violence.

It was heart-wrenching to take in.

For one, Felix, an Iraq war veteran, couldn’t bring himself speak.

Kimberly barely could.

You can understand why.

They spoke after Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader who survived the mass shooting, and who told lawmakers about how she covered herself in the blood of her best friend to play dead.

And after pediatrician Dr. Roy Guerrero, who described bodies so pulverized by the assault rifle used in the attack that they were held together by the clothes that the children had been wearing.

Holy Jesus.

Kimberly admonished leaders who think guns are more important than kids, then delivered a chilling warning.

“Somewhere out there, there’s a mom listening to our testimony thinking I can’t even imagine their pain, not knowing that our reality will one day be hers, unless we act now.”

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...