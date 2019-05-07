Mike Yoder steps down as coach of EMU golf programs

Eastern Mennonite University has announced the resignation of head golf coach Mike Yoder, effective May 15.

Yoder recently completed his third season at his alma mater and helped establish new heights for the EMU golf program.

“I’ve enjoyed my time at EMU and the relationships that were built with the student athletes,” he said. “It was great to be part of teams that set the standard for EMU golf, both in results and creating a program with the structure that was missing. I also enjoyed engaging students in my role directing EMU’s rec sports.”

Yoder is also leaving his position as the assistant director of student programs.

Only recently started prior to the 2012-13 season, EMU’s golf programs made a big step forward under Yoder. In the men’s first tournament under his direction in 2016, the Royals broke their record for lowest team score on a par-72 course with a 318. This past year, the men tied that same score and additionally added the overall low round with a 311.

Individually, five of the six men broke their career low round this year, as did both of the women. Last fall, junior Olyvia Longacre (Telford, Pa./Dock Mennonite Academy) became the first EMU woman to be named the ODAC Golfer of the Week.

“I’m grateful for the work Mike did with the golf program these past three years,” explained Director of Athletics Dave King. “He effectively created a culture for the program by establishing standards for practice, preparation and match performance. While challenging, Mike did a good job of balancing coaching with his other responsibilities with Student Life. He related well with the players, providing both challenge and encouragement. He leaves having elevated the program to new levels.”

King said a search for Yoder’s replacement has already started.

