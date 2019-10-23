Men’s Soccer: VMI falls at Wofford, 3-0

VMI sophomore goalkeeper Broden Schull made nine saves Tuesday evening, but the Wofford College men’s soccer team defeated the Keydets 3-0 in a Southern Conference game.

Brandon Oddy scored at the 9:39 mark of the first half on a double assist and it remained a one-goal game until the game’s final 30 minutes. Josh Mackie and Adrian Roseth tacked on insurance goals for the Terriers.

Schull made five saves in the first half and four in the second to pad his conference lead in the category.

Wofford (4-9-1/2-1-1 SoCon) held advantages of 21-4 and 10-2 in shots and corner kicks, respectively for the evening on Snyder Field.

VMI (1-13/0-4) hosts Belmont College Saturday at noon in another conference match-up and the last regular-season home game for the Keydets.

