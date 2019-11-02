Men’s Soccer: Ueland’s golden goal lifts #4 UVA to OT win

Freshman Andreas Ueland (Byrne, Norway) scored with 42 seconds left in the first overtime to propel #4 UVA (14-1-1, 6-1-1 ACC) to a 2-1, overtime victory over North Carolina (7-7-3, 3-5 ACC). The win clinches the Cavaliers’ first Coastal Division Championship and the No. 2 seed in the upcoming ACC Tournament.

A Virginia corner kick attempt was deflected out to the right side of the box to a charging Bret Halsey (Sterling, Va.), who blasted a ball towards the far post where Ueland was in position to slide and deflect the ball into the back of the net. The goal was the first of Ueland’s career.

North Carolina leveled the match at one in the 78th minute when Raul Aguilera cleaned up a rebound off a Jeremy Kelly shot attempt. The goal was only the fifth conceded by the Virginia defense this season.

The Cavaliers held a 1-0 advantage for more than 75 minutes thanks to the seventh goal of the year by Daryl Dike (Edmond, Okla.) just 4:44 into the contest. Dike headed in the cross by Irakoze Donasiyano (Roanoke, Va.). Freshman Axel Gunnarsson (Gothenburg, Sweden) setup Donasiyano’s one-touch pass and was credited with his second assist of the season.

North Carolina tested Virginia’s top-ranked defense by peppering it with 16 shots, the most by an opposing team this season. Six of the 16 Tar Heel shots landed on frame. Additionally, North Carolina drew 11 corner kicks compared to five by the Cavaliers.

Goalkeeper Colin Shutler (Middleburg, Va.) matched a season-high for the third-straight game with five saves. He made two in the first overtime session including a diving stop to his left in the 94th minute to extend the match.

Needing just a point or a Pittsburgh loss for Virginia to clinch the Coastal Division, Notre Dame defeated Pittsburgh at home roughly 10 minutes prior to Ueland scoring the game-winner. Clemson defeated NC State, 3-0 and by virtue of a goal differential tiebreaker against Virginia, earned the No. 1 overall seed.

Virginia will play the winner of North Carolina and Syracuse in the ACC Quarterfinal match on Sunday, Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. The match will air live on ACC Network.

