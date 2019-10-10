Men’s Soccer: EMU loses in OT at Shenandoah

Published Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, 9:38 am

emu sportsThe EMU soccer men lost on the road at Shenandoah 5-4 in overtime on Wednesday. The loss drops the men to 0-2 to start conference play and 5-8 on the season.

The first half was filled with scoring as the Royals jumped on the board in the 8th minute. They drew a foul in the box and Jesus Trejo (Winchester, Va./John Handley) scored on a penalty kick.

The Hornets tied the game up in the 14th minute, then EMU took the lead back in the 16th minute when Carlos Flores-Melgar (Woodbridge, Va./Gar-Field) took a pass from Andy Chappell Deckert (North Newton, Kan./Newton) and scored.

Shenandoah scored on a penalty kick of their own in the 19th minute followed by taking the lead in the 27th minute. The score would hold at 3-2 until halftime.

In the 61st minute, the Hornets added a fourth goal to expand their lead. In the 78th minute Caleb Oakes (Waynesboro, Va./Stuarts Draft) scored his third goal of the season to cut the deficit in half. The game was tied in the 88th minute when Shenandoah scored an own goal which would force an overtime period.

In the 97th minute, Branden Gallant scored the game winning goal to end it in favor of the Hornets. Shenandoah outshot EMU 12-9 as Ahmed Zaatar (Barboursville, Va./William Monroe) had four saves in net.

The Royals return home in their next contest as they host Randolph-Macon on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:00pm as part of EMU’s Homecoming Weekend.






