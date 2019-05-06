Men’s Lacrosse: #3 UVA to host Robert Morris in NCAA Championship

The UVA men’s lacrosse team has received an at-large bid to the 2019 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championship as the No. 3 seed and will host the Robert Morris Colonials in the first round on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., at Klöckner Stadium.

The game will be televised live on ESPNU. This marks the seventh season all-time where Virginia was seeded as the tournament’s No. 3 team.

Virginia, ranked No. 5 in the USILA coaches poll and No. 4 in the Inside Lacrosse/Maverick media poll, enters the NCAA Tournament with a 13-3 overall record. The 13 wins are the most by the Cavaliers entering the NCAA Tournament since the 2010 squad had 14.

Robert Morris earned the AQ as champions of the NEC and enters the NCAA Tournament with a 9-7 record and winners of eight straight..

This is Virginia’s 39th tournament appearance overall, third behind Johns Hopkins (47) and Maryland (42). Virginia has won five NCAA titles and have now received a bid in two of Lars Tiffany’s three seasons on Grounds.

The winner of this game faces the winner of Sunday’s game between Towson (No. 6 seed) and Maryland in the quarterfinals at James M. Shuart Stadium, in Hempstead, N.Y., on Saturday (May 18). The quarterfinals will be televised on ESPNU.

Fans may purchase tickets for the NCAA First Round game beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, May 6. Fans can purchase tickets at a discounted rate in advance by going online to VirginiaSports.com/Tickets. Advanced sales and online purchases are $8 for reserved seats (if available) and $5 for general admission. At the game day window, reserved tickets are $10 and general admission will be $8. Students of participating school tickets are $5 on-line and or at the booth day of game. Reserved season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase their same seats they held for the lacrosse season, till Tues., May 9 at 5 p.m. Please call the ticket office at (800) 542-8821 with any questions.

