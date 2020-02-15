Men’s Lacrosse: #1 UVA defeats #18 Lehigh, 12-8

Top-ranked Virginia opened the game on a 6-1 run on its way to a 12-8 win over #18 Lehigh Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.

Michael Kraus led the Cavaliers (2-0) with four goals and one assist in the winning effort. The assist for Kraus gave him 100 for his career, making him the fourth Cavalier all-time to record 100+ career goals and 100+ career assists. He is also the 10th player in ACC history to accomplish this feat.

Kraus scored three first-quarter goals to help UVA to the early 6-1 lead.

Lehigh (0-1) made it a game in the second quarter, scoring three-straight goals to cut UVA’s lead to two goals, 6-4. Christian Mule’ scored with 8:44 left in the first half to finish off the run. Lehigh didn’t score again for the next 22:54 and UVA began to put the game out of reach, staking claim to a 9-4 advantage with 2:40 left to play in the third quarter.

Goals by Moore and Kraus to start the fourth quarter solidified the UVA lead, 11-5, with 9:14 left to play as the Cavaliers held on for the victory.

