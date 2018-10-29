Meet children’s author Mark Loewen at New Dominion Bookshop

New Dominion Bookshop in Charlottesville will host a special children’s storytime with author Mark Loewen on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 11 a.m.

Loewen will be reading from his children’s picture book, What Does a Princess Really Look Like? This event is free to attend. All ages are welcome.

About the Book: What Does a Princess Really Look Like? is a story about Chloe, a girl who loves princesses. She decides to craft her own princess, and realizes that her power is not in how she looks, but in how she can change the world around her. She learns that princesses can be strong, brave, and determined. But she also learns that princesses don’t need to be perfect, and that she doesn’t need to aspire to be anybody else—she is perfectly imperfect just the way she is.

About the Author: Mark Loewen is a psychotherapist and a dad. He was born in Paraguay and moved to the United States to pursue his counseling career. He met the love of his life shortly after finishing graduate school. A few years later, they became dads through open adoption. Becoming a father to a girl further opened Mark’s eyes to the challenges many girls and women face in today’s world. Mark is the founder of LaunchPad Counseling, a private practice in Richmond, VA. He also started Brave Like A Girl, a website for parents who raise Brave Girls. With his book, What Does a Princess Really Look Like?, Mark hopes to add more representation of diverse families in kid’s literature by featuring two (gay) dads.

