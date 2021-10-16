McEachin announces $2.2M in grants to support outdoor recreation

Published Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, 1:58 pm

Congressman A. Donald McEachin (D-VA-04) announced two grants, totaling $2,225,000, from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

Of the total, $125,000 in grant money will go to support the Virginia Outdoor Survey, an outdoor needs assessment conducted by Virginia Commonwealth University. The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation will also receive $2,100,000 to purchase over four acres of land along the James River in Richmond, which will become the Dock Street Park.

“Both of these grants will make a significant difference in the lives of Virginians,” McEachin said. “Assessing the outdoor needs of the Commonwealth will help us use our resources wisely and most effectively to support conservation efforts and outdoor recreation. Additionally, the development of Dock Street Park will create more outdoor and water recreation, which will increase revenue and provide new, exciting outdoor opportunities for residents in our urban center.”