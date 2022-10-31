Menu
marketplace open enrollment begins november 1
Politics

Open enrollment for the Marketplace on Healthcare.gov begins on Tuesday

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:
(© Maksym Yemelyanov – stock.adobe.com)

The Inflation Reduction Act extended Marketplace health insurance premium subsidies through 2025.

Open enrollment for 2023 begins tomorrow until Jan. 15, 2023, and Virginians are encouraged to review healthcare plan options.

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger of Virginia voted in favor of the Inflation Reduction Act, which prevents premium hikes on middle-class families by extending the American Rescue Plan’s health insurance premium subsidies.

“Since the Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law, affordable healthcare coverage remains more accessible for Virginians,” Spanberger said in a press release. “And with the ‘family glitch’ fixed for good, these savings will now apply to even more families in Virginia and across our country.

“This year, we have taken concrete steps to prevent premium hikes on Virginia families and small business owners and lower healthcare costs for all Americans. This open enrollment window allows Virginians to compare plans and find the best option for their needs, and I hope that all Virginians will take advantage of this opportunity — and continued savings.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

