Lynchburg Hillcats win series opener with Columbia, 9-1

The Lynchburg Hillcats will remain in first place for another night after a dominating performance against the Columbia Fireflies.

In their first all-time matchup, the Hillcats (22-17) got the best of the Fireflies (11-29) by a score of 9-1.

The Hillcats scored almost all their runs early as the first four batters of the game reached and scored. However, the inning was not over as three more hitters would come to the plate and score before the third out would be recorded.

Lynchburg knocked out Columbia Fireflies starter, Frank Mazzicato, after just a third of an inning where he gave up five earned runs. After one inning of play, the Hillcats led 7 to 0.

From there, the pitching staff would do the rest of the work, as Will Dion pitched a gem. He would go five full, no-hit innings and nine strikeouts before leaving the ballgame and handing it over to the bullpen.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Hillcats would add a few more to their total as Richard Paz would lead off the inning with a single, before coming around to score on a Yordys Valdes sacrifice fly. One batter later, Isaiah Greene would single home Wilfri Peralta to give the Hillcats a nine-run lead.

The Hillcats took a no-hitter all the way until two outs in the eighth inning, when Juan Zapata would give up a double to center that just landed in-front of the diving Luis Durango. Zapata would be pulled after that hit, before a Davis Sharpe gave up a single to end the shut out.

However, the Hillcats would hold them from there, and go on to win. In total, the Hillcats would record 17 strikeouts, while only giving up three hits.

Lynchburg will play again tomorrow against the Fireflies in game two of the series. First pitch is slated for 6:30 at Bank of the James Stadium.

