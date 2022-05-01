Lynchburg Hillcats clinch series with 9-4 win over Salem Red Sox

The Lynchburg Hillcats clinched the series against the Salem Red Sox as they explode for nine runs in the first four innings to win 9-4.

The Hillcats (11-9) pitchers combined for their second straight 18 strikeout performance, led by nine strikeouts from starting pitcher, Jake Miller. The Red Sox (9-11) have struck out an average of 16 strikeouts per game this series.

The scoring began in the second inning as all three batters reached base to lead off the inning. Richard Paz would bring in Milan Tolentino with a bases loaded walk, followed by a Luis Durango fielders’ choice that scored Jorge Burgos. Two batters later, Isaiah Greene would drive home Will Bartlett on a sacrifice fly giving the Hillcats a three-run lead.

The scoring would continue in the third as Tolentino and Burgos would both reach base to start the inning and would come around to score on throwing error on a Richard Paz fielders’ choice. Paz and Luis Durango would both score later in the inning as Jake Fox knocked in an RBI single to extend the lead to seven.

In the fifth, Tolentino and Burgos would reach base to lead off the inning for the third straight inning. Tolentino would score on a wild play that resulted in Burgos being tagged out in-between second and third, and Bartlett ending up on second base after the fielder’s choice. He would score off of a Richard Paz single in the next at bat.

With the Hillcats up 9-0, Salem would try to mount a comeback, as Eddison Paulino would lead off the top of the sixth with a triple. The next batter, Eduardo Lopez would drive him home on a fielder’s choice.

One inning later, Tyler Miller led off with a home run to cut the lead back to seven. Two more runs would score off of a Jake Fox error that booted the ball into center field. However, that was all the Red Sox could mount up.

Serafino Brito would come in for the ninth and strikeout two batters to close out the ball game to secure the Hillcats eighth win in nine ballgames.

Lynchburg and Salem will finish out their series on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Bank of the James Stadium.

