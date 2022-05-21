Long-awaited Language of Love Celebration scheduled for May 25

Arts Council of the Valley and Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance announce an outdoor event to mark completion of the Language of Love, a public art installation designed to embody the community’s diversity.

A reception scheduled for Wednesday, May 25 at 4 p.m. will recognize artist Jeff Guinn, City of Harrisonburg officials, volunteers, and the sponsors who provided financial support for the project.

The community is invited to participate in the unveiling of the new Language of Love sign and to enjoy light refreshments in the grassy area surrounding the sculpture.

Guinn will describe the vision behind this work of art and how it was built. Rain date is Thursday, May 26 at 4 p.m.

Located by the Turner Pavilion behind the Arts Council’s Smith House Galleries and designed for community members to play and interact with, Language of Love celebrates what local students and their families shared with the artist about what they value about living in the Friendly City – from the area’s natural beauty to the welcoming spirit and inclusivity.

Begun in 2018 with a nationwide call for artists to commission a permanent sculpture to be placed alongside Harrisonburg’s existing LOVEworks sculpture, the project experienced some pandemic delays before culminating in a community painting day last fall to add stencils in various languages to the structure.

“The Language of Love sculpture is meant to visually represent the inclusive and multicultural nature of Harrisonburg and the surrounding area,” Guinn explained. “By virtue of the wide variety of cultural heritages, ethnicities, and countries of origin present, our city has a unique culture that should be celebrated and cultivated,” he said.

Guinn said the flowing shapes of the sculpture represent the physical geography of our area, as well as the movement of shared language and experiences between people.

“It is my hope,” he added, “that by viewing the sculpture and engaging with it, that people will be reminded of the rich heritage of our local culture, and also be inspired to continue to welcome and draw in new people, experiences, and ideas.”

“The Language of Love project was designed to build on the ‘Virginia is for Lovers’ campaign,” explained ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden. “We wanted the artist to take inspiration from our multilingual community, and consider how ideas of inclusivity and multiculturalism translate into a visual experience,” she added.

HDR Executive Director Andrea Dono recalled feedback her organization received through public engagement activities in early 2018, which helped provide a focus for the sculpture theme.

“Community members expressed deep pride in our city’s extraordinary diversity,” Dono said, adding that HDR’s research also indicated that residents want more public art downtown.

“The goal of this project was to blend the core community values of diversity and arts and culture into a single project,’” she recalled.

Both ACV and HDR provided funds toward the project, which was also supported through a Community Needs grant from The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Additional funding was provided by sponsors F&M Bank, Riner Rentals, Mint Construction, The Frame Factory, and Excel Steel Works.

A number of in-kind donors also supported the project, including Herr & Co., Fine Earth, Shenandoah Paint, R.S. Monger & Sons, Rocktown Urban Wood, Willow Run Custom Lumber, Knoched VA, and Black Forest Sawmill.

“Public art engages people,” Burden said, “and this work, in particular, highlights how our community views diversity as an asset, and reflects our desire to ensure that all immigrants, refugees, residents, and visitors of diverse backgrounds feel welcome in the Friendly City.”

