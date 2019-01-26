Live Coverage: #3 UVA on the road at Notre Dame in Saturday ACC Hoops
Chris Graham leads our live coverage as #3 UVA (17-1, 5-1 ACC) faces Notre Dame (11-8, 1-5 ACC) Saturday at 1 p.m.
Broadcast Information
- The Virginia-CBS game will be televised on CBS, streamed online at CBSSports.com and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
- Live statistics will be located on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.
UVA Basketball Notes
- UVA ranks first nationally in scoring defense (52.4 ppg), turnovers per game (8.7), fewest turnovers (157) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (24.6%), third in scoring margin (21.2), fourth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.66), field goal percentage defense (37.4%) and winning percentage (94.4%), eighth in free throw percentage (77.2%), 12th in 3-point field goal percentage (39.4%), 16th in fewest fouls (275), 19th in personal fouls per game (15.3), 29th in rebound margin (6.1) and 31st in turnover margin (3.5).
- Kyle Guy ranks first in the ACC in 3-pointers (3.0), third in 3-point percentage (45.4%), 10th in minutes (33.2) and 13th in scoring (15.0).
- Ty Jerome ranks third in assists (4.8) and assist-to-turnover ratio (3.1), eighth in 3-point percentage (40%), 10th in steals (1.7) and 18th in minutes (31.4).
- De’Andre Hunter ranks fifth in field goal percentage (52.9%), ninth in free throw shooting (80.3%) and 16th in scoring (14.4).
- Braxton Key ranks 22nd in rebounding (5.7).