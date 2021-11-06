Liberty loses Freeze Bowl: #16 Ole Miss tops Flames, 27-14

Liberty had a chance to pull within a score late in the fourth quarter, but a third interception on the day ended the rally as they Flames fell 27-14 at Ole Miss.

Down 24-0 at halftime, Liberty made the most of the game’s final 30 minutes. The Flames scored twice and held Ole Miss to just a field goal while continuing to push the Rebels for 60 full minutes.

With Liberty driving inside the game’s final two minutes, the Flames found themselves inside the red zone for the third time in the game. However, Malik Willis’ pass attempt to Noah Frith was intercepted by Finley Noah with just over 60 seconds left in the game to secure the win for the home team.

Today’s game marked the second time Liberty has faced a SEC team in program history. The last time the Flames took the field against a SEC team, Liberty dropped a 53-0 game at Auburn on Nov. 17, 2018.

Ole Miss just edged the Flames in total offense on the day. The Rebels finished the game with 466 yards to the Flames’ 457 yards. Ole Miss gained most of its yards threw the air (324 passing yards), while Liberty moved the ball mostly on the ground 284 rushing yards.

In a game featuring two of the expected top quarterback picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, Ole Miss’ Matt Corral finished the day completing 20-of-27 passing attempts for 324 yards and a touchdown.

Liberty’s Malik Willis completed 16-of-25 attempts for 173 yards. The redshirt junior had his third three-interception game of the season and was sacked nine times.

Shedro Louis led Liberty’s ground attack with seven carries for 101 yards and a score during his second career 100-yard rushing performance.

Demario Douglas was Liberty’s top receiver on the day, finishing the contest with seven receptions for 56 yards.

Storey Jackson, Liberty’s leading tackler on the season, continued to pace the Flames as he led the team with nine stops (four solo, five assisted), including 2.5 TFLs and 2.0 sacks.

