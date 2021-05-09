Liberty holds off Kennesaw State, 6-5

The Liberty Flames edged the Kennesaw State Owls 6-5 in an ASUN Conference contest Saturday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Liberty jumped out to 6-2 advantage and then weathered a three-run Kennesaw State rally in the victory.

Designated hitter Brady Gulakowski had a game-high three hits, including his sixth home run of the year and a double, and knocked in two runs for the Flames. Liberty second baseman Will Wagner also had three hits. He drove in a run and scored twice in the victory.

With the win, Liberty moves to 16-1 in the ASUN Conference and 32-11 overall. The Flames has won 12 straight ASUN contests. Kennesaw State drops to 12-5 in ASUN play and 26-16 overall.

