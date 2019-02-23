Liberty Football: Flames set to open spring football practice on Saturday

Preparation for the 2019 football season gets underway on Saturday morning when coach Hugh Freeze holds his first practice at Liberty.

The Flames will begin their allotted 15 spring practice days on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. inside the Liberty Indoor Practice Facility. The two-hour workout will mark Freeze’s first practice with the Flames since he was hired as Liberty’s ninth head coach on Dec. 7, 2018.

Freeze, his coaching staff and requested players will be available for post-practice interviews on Saturday around 12:30 p.m. inside the Liberty Indoor Practice Facility.

Additionally, Liberty will open seven of its 15 practices to the media during spring workouts. The Flames will open practice to the media on the following days: Feb. 26, March 1, March 7, March 22, March 27, March 30 (Liberty’s annual Spring Football game) and April 4.

During Liberty’s open practice sessions, the media will have access to watch and shoot still photography and video footage up through the Flames’ first Team period of practice. The open access timeslot to practice will vary based upon the team’s daily practice schedule, but media will have a minimum of 30 minutes of access to practice on the above-mentioned days.

All media wishing to attend an open practice session this spring will need to submit their request to Liberty University Associate AD for Communications Todd Wetmore (twetmore@liberty.edu) by noon the day prior to the practice session.

While attending an open practice session, all media will be required to wear their Liberty-issued year-long media credentials.

Freeze, his coaching staff and requested players will be available for post-practice interviews on all days practice is open to the media. Please submit your post-practice media requests to Wetmore when notifying him of your plan to attend a practice session.

Among the open practice days is Liberty’s annual Spring Football Game, which will be held at Williams Stadium on Saturday, March 30. Kickoff for the game will be at 1 p.m.

