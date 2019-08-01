Liberty Football: Flames Club seeks members for Freeze’s 40

The Flames Club is working with the Liberty Football staff to expand the world-class student-athlete experience provided the football team through creation of the Freeze’s 40 initiative.

The objective of Freeze’s 40 is to develop a group of 40 supporters who will donor $5,000 each toward this special project, helping accelerate the rapid group of the football program during its first full season as a FBS program.

The funds for this program will be managed by Flames Head Coach Hugh Freeze and his staff to specifically support Flames Football.

“As we look to elevate Liberty’s football program to national prominence, I’m excited to have this select group of Flames Nation stand alongside our players and staff,” stated Freeze. “Freeze’s 40 is a great opportunity for passionate Liberty Flames supporters to get behind our team as we look to become one of the elite Group of Five teams in the country.”

Thanks to two matching gifts of $100,000 each, a completed Freeze’s 40 would quickly help raise $400,000 for the Liberty Football program.

In return for their generous donation, Freeze’s 40 members will receive unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to the football program, including August Training Camp practice sessions and unique game experiences.

The first Freeze’s 40 experience of the season is slated for Aug. 10. The day’s schedule includes breakfast with Director of Athletics Ian McCaw and select members of the football staff, along with inside access at an August Training Camp practice, tours of the football facilities and a photo op with Coach Freeze.

Surrounding Liberty’s home game against Hampton on Sept. 21, Freeze’s 40 members will have dinner at the team hotel on Friday night and take part in team meetings. On game day, the members will have pregame sideline access to the team warmups, national anthem and the team entry prior to the game.

Interested parties in the Freeze’s 40 efforts should contact Director of Major Gifts, Mike Hagen, or Flames Club Executive Director, Bob Good at (434) 582-2582 or FlamesClub@liberty.edu.

Fans can also support Liberty Football by joining the Flames Club, which exists to underwrite Liberty Athletics’ three-fold mission to train Champions for Christ, provide a world-class student-athlete experience and achieve victory with integrity.

Flames Club membership starts at just $60 and members can enjoy preferred parking, seating and pregame hospitality benefits, based upon membership level. For more information about the Flames Club, please call 434-582-CLUB (2582) or email FlamesClub@liberty.edu.

