Late VMI rally falls just short in 7-6 loss to Western Carolina

VMI trailed 7-2 entering the ninth inning Friday evening and nearly came all the way back, but Western Carolina held on for a 7-6 victory in Southern Conference action from Gray-Minor Stadium.

The Catamounts led 4-1 in the sixth and added three much-needed insurance runs in the top of the eighth, two on a Zach Ketterman home run. Trey Morgan doubled for VMI in the bottom of the eighth to bring home Brett Cook and cut the lead 7-2

Ryan Peterson was hit by a pitch with one out in the ninth and Jacob Mustain worked a walk. Jed Barrett followed with a double to score Peterson and Cook loaded the bases after he was also hit by a pitch. Will Knight walked to cut the lead to 7-4 and Trey Morgan singled with the bases still loaded to score Cook and Barrett and make it a one-run game. Reliever Zebby Matthews struck out the next batter but threw a wild pitch to the following hitter to put the tying run on third and the winning run at second. Matthews got a called strike three on the outside corner to end the game.

Zach Franklin started the game on the mound for the Catamounts (19-22/4-6) and threw seven strong innings, allowing just four hits, one walk, one earned run with seven strikeouts. Morgan started for VMI and tossed 5.1 innings, scattering seven hits and two walks with three earned runs and six strikeouts. Ben Capehart retired all four batters he faced with two strikeouts.

Morgan finished 2-5 at the plate with a double and three RBI. Barrett also had two hits and Cook had a single and was hit by two pitches.

Pascanel Ferreras went 3-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI for WCU.

The two teams will play the middle game of the three-game conference series Saturday at 2 p.m.

