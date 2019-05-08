JUCO guard Tomas Woldetensae commits to Virginia

JUCO All-American guard Tomas Woldetensae announced Wednesday that he has committed to Virginia.

Woldetensae, a 6’5” guard, scored 17.3 points per game and shot 47.6 percent from three at Indian Hills Community College (Ottumwa, Iowa) in 2018-2019.

Woldetensae, a consensus Top-10 JUCO recruit, picked UVA over Illinois and Central Florida.

He joins an incoming recruiting class that includes a pair of four-star prep recruits, point guard Casey Morsell and power forward Kadin Shedrick, and three-star small forward Justin McKoy.

Virginia still has two open scholarships. The Cavaliers are among four finalists for five-star guard Johnny Juzang, and the program will be hosting Marquette transfers Sam Hauser and Joey Hauser later this week.

The national champs are losing at least three players to the 2019 NBA Draft, in guards De’Andre Hunter, Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy.

Hunter and Jerome are projected first-round draft picks, and Guy is showing up in mock drafts in the second round.

Rising senior power forward Mamadi Diakite has declared for the draft, but has left open the possibility that he could return.

Virginia also loses redshirt senior center Jack Salt to graduation from this year’s roster, along with sophomore guard Marco Anthony, who announced last month his intention to transfer.

Story by Chris Graham

