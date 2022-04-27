JMU softball mourning death of star catcher Lauren Bernett

Published Wednesday, Apr. 27, 2022, 10:45 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The James Madison University community is mourning after the school announced the death of student Lauren Bernett.

A student-athlete at the school, Bernett also played softball for the Dukes. No cause of death or details were provided, but the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, according to The Daily News-Record. She was just 20 years of age.

Bernett was a star player on the JMU softball team over the past two seasons. A Pennsylvania native, she played a critical role in the team making the 2021 Women’s College World Series.

“Our hearts are aching, hearing the news of the loss of one of our student-athletes,” JMU President Jonathan Alger and athletic director Jeff Bourne said in a letter released by the school Tuesday morning. “Lauren Bernett was a high-achieving member of our softball team and a great ambassador of JMU and our athletics program. She was a key member of our 2021 Women’s College World Series team as a freshman catcher last year.

“College athletics is great because of the people with whom we get to interact every day. We are a tight family. We are grateful that Lauren has been part of our JMU Athletics community and will always consider her to be a Duke. We will miss her dearly. Our thoughts are with her family; her coaches, teammates and friends; the rest of our department staff and student-athletes; and the entire JMU community. JMU Nation is a close community, and we grieve together.”

As a result of her death, Tuesday’s doubleheader against Longwood was canceled, and no decisions have been announced about upcoming games.

Like this: Like Loading...