Jennifer Carroll Foy announces candidacy for Virginia State Senate

Published Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, 1:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Former Democratic Party gubernatorial nomination candidate Jennifer Carroll Foy has announced her candidacy for State Senate in Virginia’s 33rd District, which includes Prince William and Fairfax counties.

Carroll Foy is a native of Petersburg and was one of the first women to graduate from Virginia Military Institute. She flipped Virginia’s Second House District from red to blue while pregnant with twins, and as delegate, championed the Equal Rights Amendment and helped expand Medicaid to 500,000 Virginians.

“I have always dedicated my life to service – whether it was at Virginia Military institute, as a foster mom, as a public defender, or as Delegate, where I fought to deliver real results for Virginians – including ratifying the Equal Rights Amendment, expanding Medicaid and broadband, raising the minimum wage, cleaning up toxic coal ash, helping veterans open small businesses, and investing millions into transportation, education, and affordable housing in Northern Virginia,” Carroll Foy said.

“But we are at a critical moment here in Virginia, and the bottom line is Virginia’s progress must be moved forward, not rolled back. That’s why I’m again stepping up to serve my community as a candidate for state Senate in Virginia’s 33rd District. My commitment to Virginia has never wavered, and I will work hard to build a better Virginia for everyone.”

Related



